Step Inside Beverly Hills Four Seasons’ New Director Suite, Featuring Hollywood Hills Views and Celeb-Worthy Amenities

Whether you’re a bigshot Hollywood helmer or hankering to pretend you’re one, the brand new Director Suite at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills (300 Doheny Dr.) will set you up in high-flying style.

The 10th floor luxury accommodations, modeled after the famed hotel’s residences, are awash in shafts of soft California sunlight, with three step-out balconies providing sweeping views of the rolling Hollywood hills and downtown Los Angeles in the distance. At night, with its twinkling lights and flashing neon signs, it’s a vista sprung from a classic 1940’s film noir.

In town to shoot a film? The spacious one-bedroom suite comes equipped with custom walk-in closet, a full kitchen stocked with Fortessa Bone China flatware and Gaggenau refrigerator and stove, and a Statuario marble-lined bathroom featuring a free-standing deep soaking tub to unwind after a busy day on the lot. Along with unlimited complimentary in-room TV entertainment, guests booking the Director Suite get a discount on use of the hotel’s private screening room.

Before retiring for the night in the suite’s cloud-like bed, fit with Supima cotton linen sheets, indulge in dinner at Culina Ristorante and Caffe, where the cappuccino foam is designed at request — they can even screen an image of your dog — and the delectable crudo di tonno (ahi tuna tartare, lemon zest and blood orange) tastes freshly plucked from the ocean.

Rates for the Director’s Suite start at $3,770 per night. reservations.losangeles@fourseasons.com