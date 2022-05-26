Variety Adds Zendaya, Kaley Cuoco, Oscar Isaac and Others to Its Virtual TV Fest June 7-9

Variety announced additional speakers to its Virtual TV Fest, including an “HBO Max Actors and Producers Roundtable,” featuring Zendaya (“Euphoria”), Kaley Cuoco (“The Flight Attendant”), Oscar Isaac (“Scenes From a Marriage”), Taika Waititi (“Our Flag Means Death”), Ben Foster (“The Survivor”), and Paul W. Downs (“Hacks”). Moderated by Senior Culture Editor Marc Malkin, the session will explore creating breakthrough characters.

Other programming additions include the roundtables, “Meet the Makers: Showtime’s ‘The Man Who Fell to Earth'” featuring Executive Producer and Showrunner Alex Kurtzman and Supervising Producer Jason Zimmerman; and “Meet the Makers: Amazon Freevee’s ‘Bosch: Legacy,'” featuring Michael Connelly, executive producer and author of the books from which the series is based. Actor Mimi Rogers and Executive Producer Henrik Bastin will also join the discussion.

“Breakthrough Streaming Marketers,” featuring panelists Alexa Levine, U.S. Head of Entertainment, Snap; Sweta Patel, VP Growth Marketing, Roku; Regina Sommese, Group VP, Paid Media and Global Subscriber Acquisition, Discovery, Inc.; and Jo Fox, SVP Brand Direct-to-Consumer, Peacock, is also newly added to the lineup.

These speakers join previously announced participants including Robin Thede, Jessica Biel, Henry Winkler, Octavia Spencer and more.

Amazon Advertising, Apple TV+, CBS Studios, HBO Max and Showtime are premier partners of Variety TV Fest. Lifetime, MTV Entertainment Studios, National Geographic, Prime Video, Snap Inc. and VH1 are supporting partners. The Wall Street Journal is a media partner.

Sessions will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. PT daily. Guests may interact in a series of “rooms,” including a lobby, exhibition hall, exhibitor booths and theater on the virtual platform. Registration is free, but required for access at variety.com/tvfest.