WWE Star Bianca Belair Signs With WME (EXCLUSIVE)

WWE superstar Bianca Belair has signed with WME for representation in all areas, Variety has learned exclusively.

With the signing, the powerhouse Hollywood agency will work to build her business across podcasting, acting, marketing, and more.

Belair was originally a track and field standout at the University of Tennessee, where she earned All-SEC and All-American Honors. She first signed with WWE in 2016, joining the sports entertainment giant’s developmental brand, NXT. During her time there, she challenged for the NXT Women’s Championship on multiple occasions and went on a winning streak that lasted just over a year.

She was promoted to the main roster in 2020 with her debut on “Monday Night Raw” following WrestleMania 36. She was drafted to the “SmackDown” brand shortly thereafter. Since then, she has quickly established herself as one of the top figures in the company.

She won the 2021 women’s Royal Rumble match when she eliminated Rhea Ripley, and broke a WWE record in the process by lasting 56 minutes in the ring, the longest any participant in the women’s Royal Rumble has ever lasted. She entered the match at number three out of 30 entrants. She was also just the second Black winner of a Royal Rumble match, with the other being Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Belair won her first championship with WWE at WrestleMania 37, where she defeated Sasha Banks for the SmackDown Women’s Championship. The match was also significant in that it was the second time women main evented a night of WrestleMania and the first time women of color had done so. The match also won the 2021 ESPY Award for best WWE moment.

Belair lost the title at SummerSlam in August 2021 to a returning Becky Lynch. Both Belair and Lynch then moved back to “Raw,” with their feud culminating in a Raw Women’s Championship match at WrestleMania 38 in March 2022 in which Belair defeated Lynch for the title. She then successfully defended the title against Lynch in a match at SummerSlam 2022.