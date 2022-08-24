WME Promotes Three Employees to Brand Partnership Agents (EXCLUSIVE)

WME has elevated three employees to agents in the company’s brand partnerships division.

Mili Davé, Angela Jin and Rachel Roth have been promoted on the team, which deals with the celebrity endorsement space. Led by Will Ward, WME’s brand partnership division was especially strong in 2022 with 90 clients in Super Bowl ads alone, the company says.

Davé is based in the agency’s London office and is tasked with helping to build WME’s footprint across Europe, the Middle East and Asia. She represents talent from traditional music and acting, as well as digital and creative artists, focusing on European music talent and non-traditional talent such as Måneskin, Snoh Aalegra, Peggy Gou and Charlotte Tilbury. For those clients and others, Davé assists in building out businesses and advising on various disciplines. Davé joined WME in 2019 and is a board member of Empower, WME’s diversity and inclusion initiative. She holds an LLM from USC’s Gould School of Law.

Jim is based in WME’s Beverly Hills office, where she’s been since 2018. She works with actors, musicians and sports stars by negotiating brand partnership deals with brands including Ralph Lauren and Marc Jacobs. Jin has worked with talent including actors Natasha Lyonne, Troy Kotsur, and Tony Revolori; musicians Kim Petras, Ellie Goulding, and King Princess; and Formula 1 drivers such as Sergio “Checo” Perez. She is a graduate of Boston College.

Based in New York City, Roth strategizes on brand alignment and commercial endorsement opportunities for emerging and established music artists. She also consults on brand approach for native digital clients and lifestyle personalities, as well as music acts looking to increase digital activity that fits with their brand. Roth has landed brand partnerships for music artists such as Jana Kramer, Jessie James Decker and Austin Mahone, as well as content creators and lifestyle personalities such as Victor Fontanez, David Grutman, Laura Lee and Amanda Diaz. A graduate of the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University, she was hired at WME as an assistant in 2018.

