WME Names Andrea Blatt, Florence Dodd Agents in Books Department (EXCLUSIVE)

WME has promoted both Andrea Blatt and Florence Dodd to agent within the books department, Variety has learned exclusively.

In 2021 alone, WME books debuted on the New York Times bestseller list 85 times, with 18 hitting the number one spot. The department is led by Jay Mandel.



Blatt is based in WME’s New York office. She first joined the books department in August 2016. She represents a wide variety of adult fiction and nonfiction, with a focus on smart book club fiction, upmarket thrillers, literary speculative fiction, journalism, narrative history, and humor. Blatt’s clients include adventurer and writer Blair Braverman, feminist historian April White, award-winning journalist Caleb Gayle, co-host of “Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend,” and New York Times bestselling author Sona Movsesian, “Last Week Tonight” writer Taylor Kay Phillips, and novelist Cecilia Rabess.



Dodd is based out of WME’s London office, where she joined the books department in June 2017. She handles translation and UK & Commonwealth sales for a wide array of projects and titles by authors including Alice Munro, Alaina Urquhart, Paul Kalanithi, Joanna Faber, and Julie King. Dodd is a bilingual French-speaker and seeks to represent writers outside of the English language. She will continue to focus on maximizing opportunities for WME clients in international publishing and developing crossover projects with international potential among the company’s client roster.

This marks the latest promotions at WME in recent weeks. Variety previously reported that the powerhouse agency had elevated three employees to the agent level in the brand partnerships division.