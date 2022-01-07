Will Smith Book Club Teams Up With CAA for Ready Set Read Initiative

The Will Book Club (WBC), an initiative of the Will and Jada Smith Family Foundation (WJSFF), announced today a new collaboration with the CAA Foundation’s Ready Set mentorship program.

The initiative is designed to launch reading groups for its volunteers centered around the themes within Smith’s memoir, “Will by Will Smith.” Those themes include developing healthy relationships, being your authentic self, harnessing the power of the mind and developing habits for success. The reading groups will be invited into the immersive world of the memoir and Smith’s life journey through global book club communities, heartfelt conversations and exciting events.

“We’re thrilled to collaborate with the WBC on our Ready Set initiative, as we all have a shared goal of helping young people succeed,” said CAA Foundation Executive Deborah Marcus. “Through our partnership, we’ve launched the next phase of our campaign, Ready Set Read, to provide additional literacy opportunities for thousands of students and young adults who can directly benefit from reading, absorbing and understanding the lessons shared throughout the memoir.”

Added Jana Babatunde-Bey, President and CEO of WJSFF, “We are so excited to be partnering with the Ready Set Read Initiative. In a short time, they have made a huge effort in galvanizing young adults to stand up and make a difference in their community through tutoring and mentorship, and we look forward to expanding the impact of the WBC through the partnership.”

WBC launched in June 2021 as a way to build a global community around the transformative subjects within the book. It aims to support young adults ages 18 and up in utilizing the topics within the book as tools for self-mastery.

In addition to the reading groups, WBC will provide digital discussion guides to club leaders to support all in the process. Club members will be invited to share their thoughts on the book and engage with Smith through events, conversations and experiences.