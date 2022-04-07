‘Teletubbies’ Licensor WildBrain Expands in Asia-Pacific, Opens Trio of New Offices

WildBrain CPLG, the agency and licensing arm of kids and family entertainment group Wildbrain, is to open three new offices in Singapore, Taipei and Seoul as part of a major expansion into the Asia-Pacific.

The licensing team which is part of WildBrain’s existing Shanghai operations will be expanded and renamed WildBrain CPLG China.

Maarten Weck, EVP & MD of WildBrain CPLG, will lead the Asia expansion and be responsible for the management and growth of WildBrain CPLG’s team and business in the region. WildBrain’s current licensing team in Shanghai, managed by Wei Jianbo, MD for China, will be integrated into WildBrain CPLG and expanded. Wei will also continue to oversee WildBrain’s content business in China.

WildBrain CPLG’s expansion into APAC is intended to build the agency’s portfolio by taking on local brands and licensors as new clients, as well as growing the opportunities in Asia for the company’s existing clients and brands. The company has existing offices in the U.K., Benelux, Nordics, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Poland, Greece, Turkey, Russia, India, the Middle East and the U.S.

WildBrain-owned brands include “Strawberry Shortcake,” “In the Night Garden,” “Inspector Gadget” and “Teletubbies.” It represents third-party IP, including SEGA, Sauber Motorsport, spirits brands Absolut and Malibu, Parental Advisory, The Master Lock Company, Yale University and the University of Southern California.

“We’ll offer both existing and potential new partners a truly global licensing solution, not only through a broadened footprint in the territory, but also through access to our wider network of global offices and integrated way of working. We’re looking to rapidly grow our team in APAC, with support in London, and we look forward to receiving interest from talented professionals who want to join our world-leading team at this exciting time,” said Weck.