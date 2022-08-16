Wattpad Webtoon Studios Expands With New Animation Division, Multiple Hires

Wattpad Webtoon Studios has expanded its structure with a new animation division and a variety of hires and promotions across international film and television departments. The expansion marks the first large reorganization the company has undergone since veteran TV executive David Madden joined the studio as head of global entertainment in July.

Television executive Sera Tabb has joined Wattpad Webtoon Studios as head of global television, and Lindsey Weems Ramey has been elevated to head of global film. Taylor Grant will lead the studio’s newly formed division as head of global animation.

“Millions of fans around the world have fallen in love with the storytelling on Webtoon and Wattpad,” Aron Levitz, president of Wattpad Webtoon Studios, said. “These are incredible narratives that have created massive global fan communities, built around creative storytellers whose work is changing the landscape for comics and fiction everywhere. We’ve put together a world-class team to bring this content to market and bring those fan communities their favourite stories in new formats. With David at the helm, and Sera, Taylor, and Lindsey heading up our newly formed divisions, we’ll continue to make some of the most exciting entertainment on the planet.“

Grant, Tabb and Ramey will all report to Madden, who oversees development, production and sales for the studio’s global TV, feature film, and animation businesses.

Other hires at Wattpad Webtoon Studios include Criswell Fiordalis, head of finance and strategy; Austin Wong, head of legal and business affairs; Jess Brinder, director of international business development; Bego Robles, director of international development; and Ellen Kuni, production and entertainment publicity lead.

As head of global television, Tabb will oversee all aspects of development across the studio’s growing roster of series adaptations from Webtoon’s IP catalog and Wattpad webnovels. The executive most recently at served as senior vice president of development at Picture Perfect Federation, where she set up projects with buyers and creatively contributed to the adaptation of many titles. Tebb has also served as a TV development executive at Global Road in addition to positions at Skydance Media, Sony Pictures Television, and United Talent Agency.

Ramey, as head of global film, is responsible for building Wattpad Webtoon Studios’ domestic and international development slate. Since joining the former Wattpad Studios in 2018 as the director of content development and production, Ramey has been instrumental projects such as “Float” and “Through My Window (A Través de mi Ventana).”

The newly formed global animation division under Grant will see IP development on all animated film and television projects. As the world’s largest digital comics platform, Webtoon is home to some of the biggest titles and creators in comics, giving the studio a leg up in the animation space. Multiple Webtoon digital comics, including “Tower of God,” “Noblesse” and “The God of High School,” have become animated series.

Previously, Grant been the development executive for Stan Lee Media, director of west coast operations for Miramax and a writer himself. He penned the comic “Rot & Ruin,” which has over 13 million reads on Webtoon. Sydney Bright will also support Grant and the new Animation division as the director of development.

(Pictured, from left to right: Taylor Grant, Lindsey Weems Ramey, Sera Tabb)