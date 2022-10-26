Warner Bros. Discovery, NBCUniversal, MNTN, Google, Fox Execs Join Variety TV Advertising Panel Nov. 9

Top executives from Warner Bros. Discovery, NBCUniversal, MNTN, Google, GroupM and Fox will join the Variety Streaming Room for a panel titled, “TV Ads 2.0: How the Connected Age Gives Advertising a Second Life” on Nov. 9 at 9:30 a.m. PT. The virtual conversation, moderated by Variety Co-Editor-in-Chief, Cynthia Littleton, will cover the current and future opportunities of connected TV advertising.

Panelists include Andrea Zapata, EVP Ad Sales Research, Measurement and Insights, Warner Bros. Discovery; Mark Douglas, President and CEO, MNTN; Dan Callahan, SVP of Data Strategy and Sales Innovation, Fox Ad Sales; Matt Sweeney, Chief Investment Officer, GroupM; Kristen O’Hara, Vice President, Agency and Brand Solutions, Google & YouTube; and John Lee, Chief Data Officer, Advertising and Partnerships, NBCUniversal.

As the connected TV space expands, ad-supported premium TV programming is strengthening its position with advertisers as powerful media to expand and engage audiences. As audiences flock to their must-see streaming programming, how are platforms and their partners collaborating with marketers to maximize the full potential of connected TV? Panelists will also discuss how marketers are utilizing analytics and targeting capabilities to better tailor their efforts in a connected TV environment.

“Connected TV has gone from a disruptive upstart technology to a prestige platform that’s fulfilling its promised potential. By redefining what the TV ad is capable of, advertisers now have to strategically shift to prioritize CTV in the hierarchy of their marketing mix,” MNTN’s Douglas said.

