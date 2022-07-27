Warner Bros. Discovery Announces Programming for 2022 NABJ-NAHJ, AAJA and NLGJA Journalism Conventions

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) has announced its programming plans for this year’s journalism conferences for the Asian Americans Journalism Association (AAJA), National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ), National Association of Hispanic Journalists (NAHJ) and the Association of LGBTQ Journalists (NLGJA).

The company has set a series of panels, screenings and workshops via WBD brands including CNN, HBO, OWN, Turner Sports and Bleacher Report with the mission of “helping amplify unique voices, supporting creatives of color and advancing representation in media and news.”

The first in-person programming is planned for the AAJA conference, which began July 24 in Los Angeles and runs through July 28, as CNN Worldwide returns for the 10th anniversary of its trademark reporter and producer journalism workshops. Created by Ramón Escobar, CNN Worldwide’s SVP of talent recruitment and development, the workshops tests journalists’ knowledge and help them refine their skills. The competitive program is small cohort-sized so participants can work directly with on-air coaches, CNN anchors and correspondents and editorial leaders — including “Weekend New Day” co-anchor Boris Sanchez and correspondents Camila Bernal, Adrienne Broaddus, Natasha Chen, Omar Jimenez, Polo Sandoval, Rahel Solomon and Selina Wang — to experience real-time examples of writing, producing and reporting the news.

The reporter and producer journalism workshop will also be featured at the joint NABJ and NAHJ annual conference, held Aug. 3-7 in Las Vegas, Nev. There, Warner Bros. Discovery debuts a new panel, dubbed “Fact to Fiction,” featuring entertainment executive Karen Horne, WBD’s SVP of diversity, equity and inclusion for programs alongside accomplished television and film writers Claudia Forestieri (HBO Max’s “Gordita Chronicles”) and Keli Goff (HBO Max’s “And Just Like That”). Both creatives are former journalists and news producers, who will discuss their creative process, the fundamentals of TV script writing, as well as respective resources and source materials as part of the panel.

“’Fact to Fiction’ is the perfect example of all the possibilities at all intersections of entertainment,” stated Horne, announcing the program. “This panel speaks to the success of industry heavyweights of color that have taken their skillsets and used them to propel their careers forward in other areas. Our team takes pride in helping creatives navigate unchartered paths with unlimited resources and mentorship.”

Warner Bros. Discovery concludes this year’s slate of programming at the NLGJA conference, held Sept. 8-11 in Chicago, IL, with a special interactive discussion led by CNN’s LGBTQ+ journalists as they explain how they cover breaking news globally from their unique perspective.

The full lineup of brand activations can be found below, listed in chronological order:

AAJA (July 24- 28)

Los Angeles, CA

Sa-I-Gu Thirty Years Later: Lessons from the L.A. Riots for Today

In 1992, the LA Riots sent shock waves through our nation, divided communities, and increased tensions between people of color and law enforcement. Thirty years later, hate against marginalized communities and police brutality continue to make headlines in our daily coverage. Join us for an in-depth conversation led by CNN’s Amara Walker on what we learned from past reporting and how reporting can exacerbate relations among communities of color without addressing systemic issues and cultural differences.

CITIZEN By CNN presents Leading in Primetime & Going Global: From Local News to International Reporting

Leading in Prime Time

CNN’s Amara Walker is in conversation with Susie Xu, executive producer of Erin Burnett OutFront. Xu will share how her Asian American background impacts her editorial decisions in the newsroom and the control room.

Going Global: From Local News to International Reporting

In this CITIZEN by CNN conversation, CNN anchor and correspondent Amara Walker speaks with two journalists who have spent years working abroad who will share their career journeys. You’ll hear the personal stories of Vice President and Western Bureau Chief Kevin Flower and West/Midwest Director of Coverage Elizabeth Joseph as they also explain how their backgrounds and international experiences help them make coverage decisions every day on top stories important to the AAPI community like the economy/jobs, national security, Covid-19 and anti-Asian hate.

CNN Reporter & Producer Workshop

For 10 years running, CNN’s journalism workshop created by Ramón Escobar, SVP of Talent Recruitment and Development has been the industry standard. The network will host the most enterprising & engaging reporters along with the best producers and digital journalists at the AAJA convention in-person. Senior managers, on-air coaches, and CNN anchors and correspondents will teach and challenge attendees on what it takes to make it to the network. During this full-day workshop, reporters and producers will build skills and apply practical techniques. Topics include enterprise reporting, on-air performance & presentation, editorial decision making, producing philosophy, winning at breaking news and building a digital strategy. This is an invite-only event, you must apply to attend.

The Power of Inclusive and Nuanced Storytelling: A Fireside Chat with Executive Producers of “The Cleaning Lady”

For decades the AAPI experience on screen has been represented as a monolith that fails to recognize the rich cultural heritages of individual API communities within the US, but things are changing for the better. Join the executive producers of WBTV’s “The Cleaning Lady” for a candid conversation about how embracing the detailed authenticity of Filipino and Cambodian cultures created an inclusive series that encourages audiences of all backgrounds to recognize universal challenges of immigration, classism, and motherhood through the lenses of these rich cultures.

NABJ and NAHJ (August 3 – 7)

Las Vegas, Nev.

CITIZEN By CNN: The Myth of the Monolithic Voter

In 2020, Cuban voters in Florida favored President Trump. Arizona’s Latino voters pushed Biden to victory. Large numbers of Texas Latinos vote Republican. Some politicians mistakenly think Black voters are homogeneous. But, like every American, they are economically, socially, and religiously diverse. Times are tough. Gas prices soar, a recession hovers, war in Ukraine is brutal, the COVID-19 pandemic persists, and racial reckoning continues. Join us for this CITIZEN by CNN conversation with Abby Phillip, Jim Acosta, Sara Sidner and Rosa Flores to discuss how Black and Brown voters are not monolithic.

CNN’s Art of a Live Shot

For a reporter, the difference between a career that soars and one that sizzles often rests on their ability to execute an informative, impactful, and moving live shot. Join the discussion with the talented team from CNN – Nima Ahmed, Ramón Escobar, Cynthia Hudson and Ryan Young – who have been on the frontlines as they break down the fundamentals of a successful live shot, while teaching you the skills needed to improve your performance. Expect to sharpen your live shots by the time you walk out of the door with proven techniques and tips that are sure to give you a competitive advantage, even at a moment’s notice. This is an invite-only event, you must apply to attend.

CNN Reporter & Producer Workshop

For 10 years running, CNN’s journalism workshop created by Ramón Escobar, SVP of Talent Recruitment and Development has been the industry standard. The network will host the most enterprising & engaging reporters along with the best producers and digital journalists at NABJ/NAHJ convention in-person. Senior managers, on-air coaches, and CNN anchors and correspondents will teach and challenge attendees on what it takes to make it to the network. During this full-day workshop, reporters and producers will build skills and apply practical techniques. Topics include enterprise reporting, on-air performance & presentation, editorial decision making, producing philosophy, winning at breaking news and building a digital strategy. This is an invite-only event, you must apply to attend.

Turner Sports and Bleacher Report presents: Creating A New Narrative

The past two years have taught us how quickly things can shift, including the ways and the platforms in which we consume content. Specifically in sports, the fan is consistently evolving in how they engage with content. This series of panels – presented by Turner Sports and Bleacher Report – will offer attendees a glimpse into the ways we are helping to create a new narrative in this sports media landscape in order to keep fans engaged including virtual career-growth, developing stories behind the scenes and reaching fans via nontraditional methods.

Women Changing the Hollywood Landscape

It’s no secret that Hollywood has serious disparity with female representation, especially when it comes to women of color. Join Warner Bros. Discovery female behind-the-scenes powerhouses on an honest, real and moment-defining conversation about storytelling from a Black and Latina lens, what it takes to be a producer, their career path and how they are creating avenues to elevate other women of color. Moderated by Lisa France (Senior Entertainment Writer, CNN) and featuring Natalie Chaidez (Executive Producer, HBO Max’s “Flight Attendant”), Syreeta Singleton (Executive Producer, HBO Max’s “Rap Sh*t”), DeMane Davis (Director/Producer, CW’s “Naomi,” OWN’s “Queen Sugar”) and Bridgett Munoz Liebowitz (Executive Producer/Showrunner, HBO Max’s “Gordita Chronicles”).

Fact to Fiction

The special session will feature seasoned entertainment executive Karen Horne (SVP, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Programs, Warner Bros. Discovery); and accomplished television and film writers, Claudia Forestieri (HBO Max’s “Gordita Chronicles”) and Keli Goff (HBO Max’s “And Just Like That”), both former journalists and news producers. They will share details on their creative process, the fundamentals of TV script writing, and respective resources and source materials.

NLGJA (September 8 – 11)

Chicago, Ill.

Global Coverage through the lens of CNN’s LGBTQ+ Journalists

With every breaking news story, CNN’s team of global journalists are always there to inform, empower, and engage the world about the most critical moments in time. Join us for an interactive discussion with our talented team of LGBTQ+ journalists who are in our newsrooms, control rooms, and in the field to learn the ins and outs of being on the frontlines of global news and why diverse backgrounds and perspectives are imperative to quality journalism.