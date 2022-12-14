Warner Bros. Discovery Launches Centennial Celebration for 100th Anniversary

Warner Bros. Discovery has announced “Celebrating Every Story,” kicking off a campaign to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Warner Bros. studio.

“The name Warner Bros. is synonymous with entertainment and we are honored to be celebrating this iconic studio’s centennial and the rich heritage that stretches back to the four brothers who founded it in 1923,” Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav said in a statement. “Over the past 100 years, Warner Bros. has created some of the most recognizable and beloved films, TV shows and characters ever made and has been the place for impactful storytelling that both defines and reflects our culture. We are excited about our company’s bright and dynamic future and, as we embark on its second century, to continue to tell the kind of great stories that entertain, inform and inspire audiences around the world.”

Warner Bros. was first founded by Albert, Sam, Harry and Jack Warner and incorporated on April 4, 1923.

Warner Bros. Discovery plans to keep “Celebrating Every Story” rolling throughout 2023, emphasizing special programming around the event. Produced by WB Unscripted Television, a three-part documentary on the history of Warner Bros. will debut on HBO Max. Programming marathons and special episodes will feature across the company’s domestic and international networks. Turner Classic Movies will take on a year-long emphasis of Warner Bros. titles. Warner Bros. Home Entertainment will release a series of film and TV bundles on digital and home media.

Live events tied to the centennial include a Candlelight Concert Series that will feature across various cities, April’s TCM Classic Film Festival in Los Angeles, limited engagement theatrical screenings of WB titles and more.