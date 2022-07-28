W. Kamau Bell, Barbara Kopple and Ramin Bahrani Join Rolling Stone and Variety’s Truth Seekers Summit

W. Kamau Bell, Barbara Kopple and Ramin Bahrani have been added to keynote Variety and Rolling Stone’s Truth Seekers Summit, presented by Showtime Documentary Films, on Aug. 25 in New York.

Bell, whose Showtime docuseries “We Need to Talk About Cosby” recently received four Emmy nominations, including outstanding documentary or nonfiction series, will speak about his creative process as a filmmaker.

Kopple, behind Academy Award-winning documentaries “Harlan County, USA” and “American Dream,” will share her experiences in conceiving and developing non-fiction storytelling. She will also be presented with the Variety and Rolling Stone Truth Seekers Award for Documentary Filmmaking.

Bahrani, who directed dramas “The White Tiger” and “Chop Shop,” will speak about working on his first documentary feature, “2nd Chance.”

Bell, Kopple and Bahrani join an elite group of already announced Truth Seekers Summit speakers, including Lesley Stahl, who will be receiving the Truth Seekers Award for Media.

Other previously announced speakers include MSNBC President Rashida Jones, CBS News President Neeraj Khemlani, host of Comedy Central’s “Hell of a Week” Charlamagne tha God, and “The Dropout” podcast host and series executive producer Rebecca Jarvis, among others.

Corresponding with the Truth Seekers Summit, Variety and Rolling Stone will partner to create a special print issue that expands on the theme of truth seekers with stories — both original and archival — that demonstrate the brands’ decades-long dedication to the truth. The special issue will be sent to a select list of Variety and Rolling Stone subscribers.

Register for virtual access to the summit here: Variety.com/Truthseekers