ViacomCBS Renews Comcast Distribution Deal, Adds BET Plus to Xfinity Offerings

ViacomCBS Inc. and Comcast Cable have struck a new multi-year distribution agreement that will keep ViacomCBS’ broadcast, cable and streaming services available to Xfinity customers, the companies said Thursday.

The pact includes renewed carriage of ViacomCBS’ linear networks, like CBS Television Network, BET, CBS Sports Network, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop TV, Smithsonian Channel and Showtime. Additionally, the deal will make streaming service BET Plus available through Xfinity platforms for the first time, and extend access to ViacomCBS’ other streamers: Paramount Plus, Pluto TV and Showtime OTT.

ViacomCBS’ renewed deal with Comcast comes just three days after WarnerMedia extended its carriage agreement with the company.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“We are pleased to have reached new agreements that strengthen our long-valued partnership with Comcast,” Ray Hopkins, president of U.S. networks distribution at ViacomCBS, said. “ViacomCBS is a cornerstone content provider, and we look forward to serving millions of Xfinity customers with greater access to their favorite channels and programming from our leading brands.”

Rebecca Heap, senior vice president of consumer products & propositions at Comcast Cable, added: “ViacomCBS continues to be a great partner, and we are very pleased to provide our Xfinity customers with access to their content across our industry-leading platforms.