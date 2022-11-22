Variety’s Entertainment Summit at CES, Featuring Entertainment and Media Leaders, Returns In-Person Jan. 6

Variety returns with its popular Entertainment Summit at CES in-person, exploring how new technologies and innovation are steering the future of film, TV, digital media, gaming and more, on Jan. 6 at the Aria in Las Vegas. The event will be headlined by Pearlena Igbokwe, chairman, Universal Studio Group; and Marc D’Amelio, executive producer and star of “The D’Amelio Show” and co-founder of D’Amelio Brands; and Dixie D’Amelio, digital creator, musical artist, star of “The D’Amelio Show” and co-founder of D’Amelio Brands.

Igbokwe will speak about her creative and strategic vision for the four studios she oversees, Universal Television, UCP, Universal Television Alternative Studio and Universal International Studios, which collectively encompass approximately 120 projects across more than 25 platforms worldwide.

The D’Amelio family will detail how they are extending their content creation and massive social following into new initiatives, such as D’Amelio Brands. Marc is a business entrepreneur with 10 million followers on TikTok; Dixie is a musician with over 625 million streams to date and over 100 million followers across platforms.

Additional speakers include Malik Ducard, chief content officer, Pinterest; Sarah Henry, head of content, influencer & commerce, Walmart; Debra O’Connell, president – Networks, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; Krishan Bhatia, chief business officer, NBCUniversal; Liz Jenkins, chief operating officer, Hello Sunshine; and Richard Oppy, VP global brands, Anheuser-Busch.

The Variety Entertainment Summit at CES topics include the business and creative direction of multi-platform storytelling; Web3 for the entertainment industry; what’s next for the creator economy; cross-generation marketing and the future business outlook for 2023.

Also featured will be Kenny Gold, managing director, head of social, content and influencer, Deloitte Digital; Erin McPherson, chief content officer and partnerships, Verizon; Steve Braband, VP digital media, WWE; André Kudelski, chairman and CEO, The Kudelski Group; John Harrison, entertainment and media leader, EY; Mike O’Donnell, chief revenue officer, Vizio; Roberto Hernandez, chief innovation officer, PwC; and Lori O’Connor, VP entertainment and sales, Simulmedia.

The Trade Desk is a premier partner of the event. Verizon is an official partner of the event. Deloitte, The Kudelski Group, Vizio, EY, Simulmedia, PwC and WWE are supporting partners of the event. The Wall Street Journal is a media partner of the event. Variety’s Entertainment Summit is open to all CES registrants.

To see the full agenda and register for the event, please visit variety.com/ces.