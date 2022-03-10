Variety’s Entertainment Marketing Summit Returns to In-Person Event on May 24

Variety is pleased to announce the in-person return of its annual Entertainment Marketing Summit, presented by Deloitte, at the NeueHouse in Hollywood on May 24. This year’s summit features keynote speaker Ayesha Curry and such other notable speakers as Josh Greenstein, President, Sony Motion Pictures Group; Jason White, Chief Marketing Officer, MTV Group; Jackie Gagne, SVP Multicultural Marketing, HBO; Adrienne Lahens, Global Head of Operations, TikTok Creator Marketing Solutions; and Jennifer Prince, Chief Commercial Officer, Los Angeles Rams.

The one-day event will identify the best opportunities to engage today’s evolving audiences and consumers who continue to be a fast-moving target across growing media platforms.

“We could not be more excited to mark the return of our in-person events with Entertainment Marketing, one of the most successful and sought-after thought-leadership summits that Variety produces,” said Dea Lawrence, Chief Operating and Marketing Officer of Variety. “We are thrilled to align with Deloitte as the event’s presenting sponsor for a fifth year and to once again bring the entertainment community together for a day of insightful conversations and networking.

Topics for this in-person event range from marketing for social good to the re-imagination of digital marketing. There will also be panels and discussions focusing on visionaries of creator and influencer marketing, music industry strategies, film and TV breakthrough campaigns, and the dissection of how fan universes are built around franchises.

Curry, a TV host, actor, executive producer and entrepreneur, will be speaking about how she is building a brand around her creative talents.

Greenstein and White will be part of a Meet the Masters Keynote Marketing Roundtable, moderated by Variety Editor-in-Chief Claudia Eller, detailing how successful titles such as “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and “Yellowstone” broke through to legions of passionate audiences.

Gagne joins Elizabeth Campbell, Senior Director, Cultural Engagement, McDonald’s; Cheryl Guerin, EVP Global Brand Strategy and Innovation, Mastercard; Amy Smith, Chief Strategy and Impact Officer, TOMS to discuss how they are all making good on promises to make a social impact in their communities.

Lahens joins Diogo Felippelli, VP Social Media, Fox Entertainment; Constance Knight, SVP Global Creators, Twitch; Steve Braband, VP Digital, WWE; and Guy Ram VP, Digital & Social Marketing, NBC Entertainment to detail the newest trends in aligning brands with creators’ massive followings.

Prince will be speaking about how the Los Angeles Rams’ historic Super Bowl win is creating new opportunities for the entertainment and media community.

Attendees can enjoy conversations, networking breaks, lunch, and an in-person cocktail reception. Attendees can also choose to live-stream the summit.

Additional speakers will be announced in the coming weeks. Visit Variety.com/EntertainmentMarketingSummit to register and see the agenda for the Variety Entertainment Marketing Summit.

