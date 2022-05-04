Variety and Spotify to Host Entertainment Marketing Visionaries Dinner on May 24

Variety and Spotify will host a Marketing Visionaries Dinner on May 24. The in-person event, held in Los Angeles, will bring together top entertainment marketers from the film, TV, music and technology sectors.

The event will honor four visionary executives with the Variety Entertainment Marketing Visionaries Award presented by Spotify. The honorees are: Asad Ayaz, president of marketing at Disney Studios Content; Josh Greenstein, president of Sony Motion Picture Group; Zach Enterlin, exec VP of marketing at HBO and HBO Max; and Pia Chaozon Barlow, exec VP of originals marketing at HBO Max.

Variety editor-in-chief Claudia Eller will present the awards, highlighting notable achievements and innovations over the past year. Throughout an evolving landscape, these trailblazing executives have helped their companies adapt to a changing entertainment universe while capturing audiences saturated with content options.

“We are excited to once again partner with Spotify for our Marketing Visionaries Dinner,” said Variety Chief Operating and Marketing Officer Dea Lawrence. “It is a privilege to honor these outstanding executives for their unique accomplishments in cross-platform marketing.”

The Marketing Visionaries Dinner coincides with the Variety Digital Marketing Impact Report Presented by Spotify, which highlights executives from leading global media companies who, over the past year, have created effective entertainment campaigns, and whose groundbreaking work has pushed content to new levels of awareness and success.