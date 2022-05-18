Variety & Sony Pictures Television Launch Virtual FYC House

Variety and Sony Pictures Television return with their month-long immersive experience, the Variety / Sony Pictures Television Virtual FYC House, aimed to capture the attention of TV awards voters. The interactive, 3D experience kicks off with a special preview night for a select audience and then will open to a wider audience on June 2 through June 27.

The virtual event features original content, keynote conversations and panels with top contending talent from the studio. Registration entitles users to a month-long VIP pass to visit the house throughout the month.

The Variety Sony FYC House will celebrate excellence in storytelling for such series as “The Afterparty,” “Better Call Saul,” “The Boys Presents: Diabolical,” “Cobra Kai,” “The Good Doctor,” “Live In Front Of A Studio Audience,” “Outlander, Shark Tank,” “Wheel of Time” and “Woke.” Panel topics include ‘Power of Production,’ featuring the showrunners and executive producers who will talk about how they are positioning series for ultimate success, from pitch to production; ‘Impactful Women on Screen,’ including leading female talent sharing their individual journeys in entertainment; ‘The Art of An Actor,’ highlighting leading actors’ approach to how they are crafting their compelling characters; ‘Wheel of Time: Building a Fantasy,’ featuring artisans across costumer, visual effects, stunts and hair and makeup talking about how they brought “Wheel of Time” to life; and ‘Crafts: Behind the Camera,’ revealing how the action, fashion, casting and design of a Sony Pictures TV show is brought to screen.

Among the talent confirmed to participate in these panels are Caitriona Balfe (Outlander), Christina Chang (The Good Doctor), Annette Davis (The Goldbergs), Ann Dowd (Live in Front of a Studio Audience), Peter Gould (Better Call Saul), Tiffany Haddish (The Afterparty), Wendi McLendon-Covey (The Goldbergs), Rosamund Pike (Wheel of Time), Robia Rashid (Atypical), Mathew B. Roberts (Outlander), Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul) and David Shore (The Good Doctor), with more participants to be added soon.

Registration is required for access: https://variety.com/SONYFYCHouse