Variety Showrunners Dinner Returns In-Person Sept. 8, David E. Kelley to Receive Creative Conscience Award 

Variety’s annual Showrunners Dinner will return in-person on Sept. 8, to celebrate the year in television ahead of the 74th Emmy Awards. The event will be presented by A+E Studios and will feature opening remarks by Barry Jossen, president and head of A+E Studios.

The Creative Conscience Award will be given to writer and producer David E. Kelley for his prolific career in television. David remains one of the most influential figures in television – having created iconic roles for women in “Ally McBeal,” “Big Little Lies” and “Big Sky.” Kelley is a trailblazer for creating complex female characters on television, especially in his early career when such characters were unknown in primetime television.

Expected guests include Lucia Aniello (“Hacks”), Nick Antosca (“Candy”), Isaac Aptaker (“This Is Us”), Max Borenstein (“Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty”), Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”), Paul W. Downs (“Hacks”), Michael Ellenberg (“Pachinko”), Dan Erickson (“Severance”), Liz Hannah (“The Girl from Plainville,” “The Dropout”), Dan Harmon (“Rick and Morty”), John Hoffman (“Only Murders in the Building”), Alex Kurtzman (“Star Trek: Discovery”), Liz Meriwether (“The Dropout”), Justin Noble (“Sex Lives of College Girls”), Sierra Teller Ornelas (“Rutherford Falls”), Sarah Schechter (“The Flight Attendant”), Danny Strong (“Dopesick”), Jen Statsky (“Hacks”) and Julie Plec (“The Endgame”).

“After two years of virtual events, I can’t wait to be seeing TV’s top storytellers once again, back in person, to toast some of the best programming that the industry has ever produced,” said Variety TV editor Michael Schneider. “This is a reboot I can get behind, the return of the Showrunners Dinner following its unplanned hiatus!”

“A+E Studios is honored to be co-hosting the annual Showrunners Dinner with our friends at Variety. This is our second consecutive year, and we will be happy to see everyone in person,” Jossen said. “Television is thriving, and the fans are overwhelmingly responding thanks to the creativity, ingenuity, and vision of amazing storytellers. We have gratitude and admiration for the creativity of each showrunner and their outstanding shows. A special congratulations to David E. Kelley for his legacy of excellence and on receiving the Creative Conscience Award. We toast each showrunner, their achievements, Emmy nominations, and, best of all, look forward to what’s next.”