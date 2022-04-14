Kim Cattrall, Camila Cabello, Venus Williams, Amanda Seyfried, Queen Latifah and Drew Barrymore to Be Honored at Variety’s Power of Women Event

Variety‘s 2022 Power of Women: New York event will honor Drew Barrymore, Camila Cabello, Kim Cattrall, Queen Latifah, Amanda Seyfried and Venus Williams.

The in-person event will take place at The Glasshouse on May 5. Presented in partnership with Lifetime, the event gathers an intimate group of philanthropic women who have been selected as Variety’s honorees as well as the most powerful women working in media and entertainment.

This year’s honorees include:

Award-winning actress, TV personality and businesswoman, Drew Barrymore (World Central Kitchen), who recently cemented herself as a leading voice in media with her daytime talk show, “The Drew Barrymore Show,” and launch of the new quarterly lifestyle magazine, DREW.

Three-time Grammy Award-nominated, multi-platinum, and chart-topping singer/songwriter, Camila Cabello (The Healing Justice Project), who just released her third solo studio album, "Familia," in April.

SAG Award-winning and Emmy Award-nominated actress Kim Cattrall (The Actors Fund), who recently appeared in the Hulu series "How I Met Your Father" and can next be seen in Peacock's re-imagined drama series "Queer as Folk" and in the Lionsgate feature film "About My Father."

Grammy Award-winning singer, Academy Award-nominated and Emmy Award-winning actress and producer Queen Latifah (Jalen Rose Leadership Academy), who stars and executive produces the CBS' hit series "The Equalizer" and will be seen in the upcoming Netflix films "Hustle," premiering in June, and "End of the Road," which she also executive produces through her own banner Flavor Unit Entertainment.

Academy Award-nominated actor Amanda Seyfried (INARA – International Network for Aid, Relief and Assistance), who stars in Hulu's "The Dropout."

Tennis champion and entrepreneur Venus Williams (The Yetunde Price Resource Center), who is regarded as one of the most accomplished and inspiring women in the history of sports with seven Grand Slam titles and four Olympic gold medals, and recently served as executive producer of the Academy Award-winning film "King Richard."

Each of the six honorees will be featured on the cover of Variety’s Power of Women issue, available May 4. The issue will include the annual Women’s Impact Report, which highlights the top 50 women working in media and entertainment who made an impact this year on the industry.

“In 2022, Variety’s Power of Women event and our Women’s Impact Report take on perhaps greater significance than ever before,” Michelle Sobrino-Stearns, CEO and publisher of Variety, said in a statement. “Our event and our coverage preceded the last few years of dramatic, positive shifts in recognition for women in our industry as well as the suddenly burgeoning range of new professional opportunities. We are thrilled to see real progress occurring and to gather — in person — in New York to amplify our honorees’ important causes alongside the stunning achievements of the women profiled in our yearly report.”

“With advocacy as a core tenant of Lifetime’s DNA, we are thrilled to continue our partnership with Variety to honor these incredible women and the causes they care most about,” said Amy Winter, EVP and head of programming, Lifetime & LMN. “The powerful women profiled are inspirations for us all.”

As a premiere partner, Google will launch the first ever Social Impact Award and showcase its long-standing commitment to supporting underrepresented small business owners by highlighting local women-owned companies in NYC. The Social Impact Award will be presented to Topeka K. Sam for the impact she has made as the founder and CEO of The Ladies of Hope Ministries, Inc., a nonprofit with an epic vision to end poverty and incarceration of women and girls globally. Sam is a former director at Dream Corps Justice, a Google.org grantee, where she led the Dignity for Incarcerated Women campaign and became a trusted advisor to Google’s ongoing criminal justice reform efforts.

Variety will take enhanced safety measures in accordance with COVID-19 regulations across the state. Attendees will be required to show proof of vaccination and present a negative COVID test within 48 hours of the event. Variety holds the safety of their guests and staff as their highest priority and is closely monitoring any and all changes to New York health guidelines.

Exclusive, curated gift bags will be given to honorees and guests at the event with entertainment, beauty, health and fashion products, from companies including Laura Mercier, Goop, Young Living and Ouai.