Variety Announces A Night in the Writers’ Room Lineup

Variety’s 11th annual “A Night in the Writers’ Room” returns on June 9, in-person and virtually, with a unique livestream experience moderated by Variety journalists. The event will feature three panels with this year’s Emmy-contending writers in the drama, comedy and limited series categories. Registrants of Variety’s Virtual TV Fest, running June 7-9, will receive access to view the A Night in the Writers’ Room programming, livestreamed from a venue in Los Angeles, beginning at 7 p.m. PT.

The Comedy panel features:

Jenny Bicks, “Welcome to Flatch”

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Dave Burd, “Dave”

Gloria Calderón Kellett, “With Love”

Chris Miller, “The Afterparty”

Tracy Oliver, “Harlem”

Saladin K. Patterson, “The Wonder Years”

Joe Port, “Ghosts”

Issa Rae, “Insecure”

Meredith Scardino, “Girls5eva”

Hayden Schlossberg, “Cobra Kai”

Moderated by Michael Schneider, TV Editor, Variety

The Drama panel features:

Max Borenstein, “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty”

Dan Erickson, “Severance”

Peter Gould, “Better Call Saul”

Jason Katims, “As We See It”

Jenny Lumet, “The Man Who Fell to Earth”

Chris Mundy, “Ozark”

Rasheed Newson, “Bel-Air”

Clyde Phillips, “Dexter”

Moderated by Emily Longeretta, Senior Features Editor, TV, Variety

The Limited Series panel features:

Maggie Cohn, “The Staircase”

Drew Crevello, “WeCrashed”

Danny Strong, “Dopesick “

Molly Smith Metzler, “Maid”

Nikki Toscana, “The Offer”

Patrick MacManus, “Dr. Death”

Craig Pearce, “Pistol”

Robbie Pickering, “Gaslit”

Moderated by Emily Longeretta, Senior Features Editor, TV, Variety

For access to watch Variety’s A Night in the Writers’ Room programming, register for the Variety Virtual TV Fest here: variety.com/tvfest