Variety and EMP, Galaxy Digital and Op3n Partner on NFTCannes Luncheon at the Hotel du Cap

Variety will co-host an exclusive, invite-only luncheon for producers to discuss the role of NFTs in the entertainment industry at the legendary Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, where AMFAR hosts its annual gala, on May 23.

The luncheon will include a panel, hosted by Variety Senior Film Writer Matt Donnelly, and a discussion about the state of NFTs and how they can be used to finance and cultivate audiences for upcoming films, with EMP Co-Founder and Co-CEO Mark Kimsey. In addition, Sam Englebardt (co-founder of Galaxy Interactive and Galaxy Digital) and Jaeson Ma (OP3N co-CEO) will discuss how NFTs are being used in the gaming and music industries, as well as new applications for NFT technology in those industries. The luncheon will end with a conversation with Helen Hai, head of NFT finance at Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world.

The panel is part of day-long festivities at the first-ever NFTCannes Summit hosted by EMP, Galaxy Digital, OP3N, Avalanche and Republic, at the du Cap, that includes additional conversations about the metaverse. The program will focus on topics spanning the future of current NFT applications in entertainment (including collectibles, financing and distribution), fan and community-building opportunities, as well as live events and experiences. This annual event is designed to connect leading minds from the media and entertainment industry to innovators, creators and investors in web3.

The panel conversation from the luncheon will be published on Variety.com and across Variety’s social media platforms after the event.