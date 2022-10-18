Variety to Host the New York Party Celebrating Annual New York Issue on Oct. 19

Variety announced on Tuesday that it will be hosting this year’s The New York Party on Oct. 19. The in-person celebration, held at the American Bar in New York City, will recognize Brendan Fraser and Darren Aronofsky for their acclaimed film “The Whale.” Fraser and Aronofsky are Variety’s cover stars for the 2022 New York issue.

Variety’s New Power of New York impact list honorees will attend the event. The list spotlights the most important new voices defining the entertainment scene in New York and is comprised of actors, comedians, executives, content creators and Broadway stars who have made waves in the industry this year. In addition, Variety will be toasting Sony Pictures Classics’ 30th Anniversary at the party with its co-founders Michael Barker and Tom Bernard.

Guests of this year’s event will include Sunny Hostin, Chris Licht, Rashida Jones, Eli Brown, Sara Moonves, Suzan-Lori Parks, Michael R. Jackson, Sherri Shepherd, Jesse Williams and Bowen Yang, to name a few.

“We are thrilled to once again be hosting our Variety New York party, which brings VIPs from film, TV, music and Broadway into one room together,” said Variety’s co-editor-in-chief Ramin Setoodeh. “This issue showcases why New York is the best city in the world — and it’s another example of how Variety is the definitive print publication for covering the business of entertainment.”

The event will be covered in print in Variety’s annual New York issue as well as online at Variety.com and across Variety’s social media.

Macallan is an official partner of the event. Picticular is a supporting partner of the event.