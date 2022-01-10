Variety, MGM Studios & United Artists Releasing Host Exclusive Panels for ‘No Time to Die’, ‘Respect,’ ‘Cyrano,’ ‘House of Gucci,’ ‘Licorice Pizza’

Variety, in partnership with MGM Studios and United Artists Releasing, is hosting an exclusive digital experience featuring Variety Streaming Room panel videos with the stars and creators behind the critically acclaimed films “No Time to Die”, “House of Gucci,” “Licorice Pizza,” “Respect” and “Cyrano.” New exclusive content will be released weekly on the microsite throughout the month of January.

During the “No Time to Die” panel conversation, star Daniel Craig, producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson and director Cary Joji Fukunaga discuss ushering the franchise into the 21st Century, assembling a diverse, multifaceted cast and bringing to a close a journey that has introduced the world to a new, modern Bond. In Craig’s fifth and final outing as 007, he delivers his most emotionally complex performance yet. The panel also touches on the process of releasing “No Time to Die” during the pandemic, and how the film successfully brought moviegoers back to cinemas in the fall of 2021 to become one of the biggest films of the year.

The “Respect” panel features star Jennifer Hudson, director Liesl Tommy, executive music producer Stephen Bray and songwriter Jamie Hartman in conversation with Variety’s Jazz Tangcay. Hudson, who was hand-picked by Aretha Franklin to portray her in the film, and her fellow panelists reveal the crucial process of creating a “musical environment” during filming, and the importance of honoring Ms. Franklin’s legacy and profound life story.

The “Cyrano” panel includes the film’s stars Peter Dinklage and Haley Bennett, along with director Joe Wright, writer Erica Schmidt and cinematographer Seamus McGarvey. Moderated by Variety’s Angelique Jackson, the engaging conversation delves into the daunting process of reimagining Edmond Rostand’s classic 19th century love story for modern audiences, and successfully adapting Erica Schmidt’s breathtaking stage musical for the screen.

The artisans behind one of the most glamorous films of the year, “House of Gucci” — including cinematographer Dariusz Wolski, costume designer Janty Yates, production designer Arthur Max, makeup department head Jane Carboni and re-recording mixer Paul Massey — come together for a lively conversation about working with multiple Academy Award-nominated director Ridley Scott on his sensational film, which is inspired by the shocking true story of the family behind the Italian fashion empire.

Alana Haim, the breakout star of Paul Thomas Anderson’s highly lauded film “Licorice Pizza,” joins Variety’s Jenelle Riley for an in-depth one-on-one conversation about the shock and happiness of being offered her very first film role and the pressures that came along with it. From the first reading of Anderson’s script to watching the joyous final product, Haim discusses the exhilarating ride of making her first movie with one of Hollywood’s most revered directors.

