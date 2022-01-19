Variety Earns GLAAD Media Award Nomination for Outstanding Magazine Overall Coverage

Variety has earned its fifth GLAAD Media Award nomination for outstanding magazine overall coverage. The publication won the honor in 2019.

This year’s nomination submission included the magazine’s annual Pride issue featuring a cover story on Jazz Jennings written by Caroline Framke, a story about trans actor Josie Totah, also by Caroline Framke, and the Power of Pride List. Elizabeth Wagmeister’s cover story about former “Bachelor” Colton Underwood was also included, as was Adam B. Vary’s in-depth look at the MCU’s first gay superhero and same sex couple in “Eternals” and a video conversation between Billy Porter and Uzo Aduba conducted by Daniel D’Addario.

Nominees also include The Advocate, Entertainment Weekly, People and POZ.

Nominees for outstanding film wide release include “Eternals,” “Everybody’s Talking About Jamie,” “The Mitchells vs. the Machines,” “Tick, Tick…Boom!” and “West Side Story.” On the television side, outstanding comedy series nominees are “Dickinson,” “Gentefied,” “Love, Victor,” “The Other Two,” “Saved by the Bell,” “Sex Education,” “Shrill,” “Special,” “Twenties” and “Work in Progress.” Drama nominees include, “9-1-1: Lone Star,” “Batwoman,” “The Chi,” “Doom Patrol,” “Good Trouble,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “The L Word: Generation Q,” “Pose,” “Star Trek: Discovery” and “Supergirl.”

Nominations were announced Wednesday morning by “RuPaul’s Drag Race” star Gottmik on GLAAD’s TikTok channel,

Ceremonies for the GLAAD Media Awards will be held in Los Angeles at the Beverly Hilton on April 2 and in New York City at the Hilton Midtown on May 6 after being offered virtually the last two years. GLAAD president and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis serves as executive producer of the GLAAD Media Awards, alongside Rich Ferraro and Anthony Allen Ramos. Spencer Harvey is producer, Juana Guichardo is associate producer and Wendy Shanker returns as head writer.

Click here for the complete list of nominees.