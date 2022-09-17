Variety Wins Three Eddie & Ozzie Awards for Range of Work for Jem Aswad, Website and Photography

Variety received three Eddie & Ozzie Awards for editorial design excellence on the evening of Sept. 13. Presented by Folio, the winners and special mentions were announced at this year’s gala event at the City Winery New York.

The publication took home the Eddie award for website in the business-to-business category. Honorable mentions for the category included SevenFifty Daily, Fierce Pharma and strategy+business.

Variety also won the Ozzie award for best photography, business-to-business, for its 2021 Power of Women cover featuring “I May Destroy You” creator Michaela Coel. The cover story, written by senior entertainment writer Angelique Jackson, followed Coel’s shift in focus to new stories following the success of the HBO limited series. Coel won an Emmy award in the category of writing for a limited series for the show in 2021.

Variety’s deputy music editor Jem Aswad won an Eddie award for range of work by a single author, business-to-business. His collection of work includes coverage on the billion dollar music industry struggle over music-streaming royalties, awards show reporting, as well as various industry shakeups. Variety’s co-editor-in-chief Ramin Setoodeh received an honorable mention in the category, after winning the award last year. His submitted works included a profile of Halle Berry about her directorial debut, “Bruised;” a cover story about Latin music mega-star Maluma; and interviews with Cara Delevingne and Melissa Etheridge for Variety’s Pride issue.

Film critic Owen Gleiberman received an honorable mention, in the essays and criticism category for business-to-business, as did the magazine’s “Leaving the Kingdom” issue, written by then-editor-in-chief Claudia Eller, which was in contention in the full issue award, media & entertainment. Variety’s streaming series “The Take,” presented by Apple TV+ and hosted by chief correspondent Elizabeth Wagmeister and senior awards editor Clayton Davis, was a finalist for video.

A complete list of winners is available on the Eddie & Ozzie Awards website.