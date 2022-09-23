Variety and DIRECTV to Host Power of Women ‘On the Carpet’ Pre-Show With Oprah Winfrey, Ava DuVernay, Chelsea and Hillary Clinton, Malala, Elizabeth Olsen

The “On the Carpet” pre-show powered by DIRECTV at Variety Power of Women presented by Lifetime will be livestreamed on Variety.com and Variety’s Facebook, Twitter and YouTube pages starting at 6:45 p.m. PT on Sept. 28.

The red carpet will feature this year’s honorees: Ava DuVernay and Oprah Winfrey, Chelsea and Hillary Clinton, Malala and Elizabeth Olsen. Presenters include Kathryn Hahn, Sandra Oh, Quinta Brunson and Diane Guerrero. Halsey will give a special musical performance to kick-off the night. Variety senior entertainment writer Angelique Jackson and senior TV features editor Emily Longeretta will host the carpet with commentary provided by senior culture and events editor Marc Malkin and senior correspondent Elizabeth Wagmeister, live from the Variety HQ Studio.

The evening gathers an intimate group of philanthropic women who have been selected as Variety’s honorees as well as the most powerful women working in media and entertainment.

“Women have held leadership roles and made an indelible impact on DIRECTV’s business from our very humble beginning in 1994,” said Amy Leifer, chief advertising sales officer, DIRECTV. “We are honored to be a part of a wonderful event showcasing some of the world’s most powerful women.”

“We are excited to have DIRECTV partner with us for the pre-show of our tentpole Power of Women event,” said Dea Lawrence, Variety COO and CMO. “We’re thrilled to bring this special event to a wider audience, thanks to DIRECTV.”

Watch the pre-show on Variety.com or Variety’s Facebook, Twitter and YouTube pages starting at 6:45 pm PT on Sept. 28.