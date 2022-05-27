Tiffany Haddish, Eva Longoria, Zoe Saldana and David Oyelowo to Speak at Variety’s Changemakers Summit

Variety has announced the lineup for its virtual Changemakers Summit on June 14. The event features keynotes and panel conversations highlighting individuals who are advancing equality and elevating underrepresented voices in the entertainment industry. Speakers include Tiffany Haddish, Eva Longoria, Zoe Saldana and David Oyelowo.

Haddish’s keynote conversation with senior culture and events editor Marc Malkin will discuss how she marries her extensive entertainment career with her dedication to helping children in need.

Longoria and Saldana will dive into their HBO Max series “The Gordita Chronicles,” of which they are both executive producers. They’ll be joined in the conversation, moderated by Variety editor-at-large Kate Aurthur, with the series’ showrunner and executive producer Brig Muñoz-Liebowitz and creator and executive producer Claudia Forestieri.

Panels include “Reality Checking Industry Diversity Pledges,” featuring Brenda Victoria Castillo, president and CEO, National Hispanic Media Coalition; Bing Chen, president and co-founder, Gold House; Karen A. Clark, SVP, multicultural strategies and business development manager, City National Bank; Stephanie LeBlanc-Godfrey, global head of inclusion programs for women of color, Google; Vernā Myers, VP inclusion strategy, Netflix; and Craig Robinson, EVP and chief diversity officer, NBCUniversal.

An “Evolution of Superhero Identity in Modern Society” panel features David Callaham, writer, “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings,” “Wonder Woman 1984,” “Mortal Kombat,” “Spider-Man: Across the Universe”; Karen Fukuhara, actor, “The Boys”; Javicia Leslie, actor, “Batwoman”; Steve Tao, SVP current programming, The CW; Alexander Wraith, actor, “Naomi”; and Iman Vellani, actor, “Ms. Marvel,” “The Marvels.”

Other highlights include the “Breaking Down Stereotypes in Storytelling” panel, an exploration into the key creative players developing and producing content that is culturally accurate and features substantial roles for historically marginalized groups. Panelists include Austyn Biggers, SVP, programming and production, TV One and Cleo TV; Gloria Calderón Kellett, creator and showrunner; Tracy Oliver, producer, creator, writer; David Oyelowo, actor and producer; and Sue Ann Pien, actor, “As We See It.”

A panel featuring Karamo Brown of “Queer Eye,” Kendrick Sampson of “Insecure” and Sujata Day of “Definition” will investigate how the entertainment community is working to tear down harmful stigma and more accurately represent mental health disorders.

“A Closer Look at Fox Entertainment’s ‘Cleaning Lady’” panel will feature Melissa Carter, showrunner and executive producer; Miranda Kwok, executive producer and series star Elodie Young.

The “Visionaries in Production — Artisans Making History” panel will feature Amanda Jones, composer, “A Black Lady Sketch Show”; Frederic Aspiras, stylist, “House of Gucci”; Frank Abney, director/animator, “Soul,” “Coco”; Brendan Uegama, cinematographer; Javiera Varas, production designer and Michelle R. Cole, costume designer, “Black-ish.”

“The Future of Mental Health Storytelling,” an inside look at the evolution of mental health representation in scripted adult animation and unscripted reality television, will feature Grant Gish, SVP adult animation, MTV Entertainment; Sitarah Pendelton, SVP unscripted series, MTV Entertainment; and Dr. Stacy Smith, Founder of the USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative.

AMC Networks, City National Bank, Fox , MTV Entertainment Studios are premier partners of the event. TVOne is a supporting partner.

Registration is free, but required for attendance: variety.com/changemakers