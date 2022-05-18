Variety Announces Interviews for Cannes Studio Presented by Campari

Variety will partner with Campari to bring the Variety Studio to the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. The interview studio will run May 18 – 25 and feature conversations with top directors and stars attending the 75th annual fest.

Talent participating in the interview studio includes Anne Hathaway, Jeremy Strong, Michael Banks Repeta, Jaylin Webb and writer/director James Gray from “Armageddon Time” (Focus Features), a coming-of-age story about family and the generational pursuit of the American dream; Julianne Moore and Jesse Eisenberg from his feature directorial debut, “When You Finish Saving the World” (A24), a comedy-drama about a mother (Moore) and her teenage son’s (Finn Wolfhard) complex relationship; Paul Mescal and writer-director Charlotte Wells from “Aftersun” (Pastel), an intimate drama following Sophie (Frankie Corio) as she reflects on a holiday she took with her father (Mescal) 20 years earlier; Alicia Vikander and writer-director Olivier Assayas from “Irma Vep” (HBO), a remake of the French silent film classic “Les Vampires”; and writer-director Park Chan-wook, and actors Tang Wei and Park Hae-il from “Decision to Leave” (Mubi), a thriller following a detective’s investigation of a man’s death in the mountains.

“We are thankful to Campari for joining us on the Riviera to bring our iconic studio to one of the most important festivals in the world,” said Dea Lawrence, chief operating and marketing officer of Variety. “It’s wonderful to be back in full force, especially given that this is the 75th anniversary of the festival.”

Cast members and directors will experience the Campari Lounge, located inside the Palais, which includes specialty cocktails for guests.

Interview content from the studio will be distributed across Variety’s social media platforms, as well as Variety.com, starting on Wednesday and continuing throughout the festival.