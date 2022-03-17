Variety Announces Inaugural Miami Entertainment Town Honoring Emilio and Gloria Estefan, Presented by City National Bank, on April 7

Variety announced today that Emilio and Gloria Estefan will be honored with the Variety Legends and Groundbreakers award at the inaugural Miami Entertainment Town breakfast held on Thursday, April 7. The event will celebrate those featured in the Miami Entertainment Impact Report, which profiles media, music and entertainment individuals based out of Miami who have made a great impact in their respective fields this year.

At the event, Emilio and Gloria will speak about their influence on Miami. Variety’s Executive Editor of Music, Shirley Halperin, will host a panel discussion about Miami-Dade’s music industry with Bruno del Granado, Head of the Global Latin Music Touring Group for CAA; Adrian Harley, Head of Music Label Partnerships LATAM & US Latin for Meta; Romina Andrea Magorno, Principal for Imagine It Media Public Relations; and Tainy, Producer, Artist and Songwriter.

“City National Bank is proud to join Variety’s inaugural Miami Entertainment Town breakfast to celebrate the Miami Entertainment Impact Report honorees,” said JaHan Wang, head of East Coast Entertainment Banking at City National Bank. “As a bank that specializes in Latin entertainment, we especially appreciate and celebrate the legacy of Emilio and Gloria Estefan as they receive the Variety Legends and Groundbreakers award.”

Wang will give opening remarks and Rodrigo Nieto, Vice President and Team Leader Entertainment Banking for City National Bank Miami, will be hosting a fireside conversation with Nelson Albareda, CEO, Loud and Live. They will discuss the growth of the Latin entertainment industry in Miami and its future.

Variety is privileged to have Miami-Dade County Mayor, Daniella Levine Cava, speak about Miami-Dade’s exuberant surge in popularity over the past years. “We cannot understate the impact that Emilio and Gloria Estefan have had on Miami-Dade County, and we are grateful for their immense support and generosity to our community,” said Levine Cava. “Through their hard work, talent, and benevolence, Gloria and Emilio have made Miami-Dade a more vibrant and musical place to live and visit. We are extremely proud to count them amongst our residents.”