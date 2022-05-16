UTA Promotes 54 Employees Across 20 Divisions

United Talent Agency has announced 54 promotions across more than 20 divisions.

“As UTA continues to expand and thrive, we are consistently impressed by our colleagues’ work ethic, collaborative spirit and resilience,” said UTA co-President David Kramer. “This is a group who has demonstrated thought leadership, outstanding performance and commitment to our company, and we are looking forward to seeing what they do in their new roles.”

The promotions encompass employees at various levels of the company, in multiple offices and departments, including audio, brand studio, comedy touring, corporate services, digital talent, endorsements & voiceover, finance & accounting, fine arts, Heartland, human resources, independent film, information technology, IQ, Klutch Sports, motion picture literary, music, publishing, talent, television literary, unscripted television, MediaLink and UTA Speakers. The class also includes the first-ever promotion within UTA’s Web 3.0 department.

More than 60% of the promoted employees identify as women, with a third of those promoted identifying as people of color. More than 90% of the employees promoted to agent started their careers in UTA’s Agent Training Program, where UTA has recently implemented a wage increase for participants, in addition to its across-the-board pay raise for hourly employees and staff, which was announced in 2020.

The news comes amid a period of growth for the agency, which is headquartered in Los Angeles, with offices in Atlanta, Chicago, Nashville, New York and London. In December 2021, the agency acquired the strategic advisory firm MediaLink. UTA and its partner company Klutch Sports Group have also expanded their on-the-ground presence in Atlanta, with a full-service base of operations in the city and plans to establish a second UTA Artist Space gallery in its offices.