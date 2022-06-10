UTA Announces 10th Annual Project Impact Day (EXCLUSIVE)

UTA will hold the 10th annual Project Impact day on Friday.

Project Impact is a global volunteer event organized by UTA’s foundation, which sees employees from the agency volunteer at charitable organizations. This year, more than 1,000 UTA employees will spend today volunteering at 60 sites located in the cities that hold UTA’s offices: Los Angeles, New York, Nashville, London and, for the first time this year, Chicago and Atlanta. In addition, members of UTA affiliated companies such as Klutch Sports Group, Digital Brand Architects and MediaLink will participate in the event. This is the first Project Impact day to be held following a two-year hiatus caused by the pandemic.

“Our employees have been clamoring to come together and give back to our local communities,” UTA partner and chief of social impact Rene Jones said in a statement. “Many have participated in Project Impact since its inception a decade ago, and we are excited for our new colleagues to join in this beloved initiative.”

A partial list of sites that employees will volunteer at include: U.S. VETS, SuitUp, Rosie’s Theater Kids, Boys & Girls Club Venice, Habitat for Humanity, Los Angeles LGBT Center, Miry’s List, Planned Parenthood, Downtown Women’s Center, Alexandria House, Body & Soul, A Place Called Home, Atlanta Community Foodbank, Chicago Lakeview Pantry, Hell’s Kitchen Farm Project in New York, Jewish Family Service LA, Operation Stand Down Tennessee, Para Los Niños, Project Angel Food, Vauxhall City Farm in London and more.

Employees can also spend the day participating in a bystander intervention training course offered by Right To Be, which focuses on de-escalating homophobic, racist, antisemitic or sexist acts.