UTA Hires Nick Axelrod as Ventures VP

UTA’s ventures department has added industry veteran Nick Axelrod to its executive roster.

Axelrod joins the company as vice president, with a focus on helping UTA build, develop and invest in businesses at the intersection of media, entertainment, consumer products and technology. He will be based in Los Angeles and report to Sam Wick, head of UTA Ventures.

“Nick is one of the leading voices in the beauty and self-care space and his wealth of knowledge and experience will be a tremendous asset,” stated Wick, announcing the new hire. “We are thrilled he is joining UTA, and we look forward to seeing the great opportunities he will create for our clients.”

Axelrod joins the global talent, entertainment and sports company having most recently served as co-founder and head of creative and product development for Courteney Cox’s home care brand Homecourt, which launched earlier this year.

Of bringing his talents to the agency, Axelrod commented: “UTA is the most forward-thinking, digitally savvy agency in town. I am excited to join the team and help define new category opportunities and build lasting brands with its stellar roster of talent.”

Axelrod started his career in New York as a reporter for Women’s Wear Daily and senior editor at Elle magazine. He left print media in 2012 to become co-founder and editorial director of the online beauty platform, Into the Gloss, where he grew the audience tenfold and helped incubate the beauty website’s product extensions. He also co-founded the personal care brand Nécessaire, where he served as chief creative officer.