UTA Names Carmen Bona Chief Strategy and Corporate Development Officer

UTA has named Carmen Bona its chief strategy and corporate development officer.

Bona will be based at UTA’s Beverly Hills headquarters, joining the global talent, entertainment and sports company as a partner. She will report to CEO Jeremy Zimmer.

“Carmen’s wide-ranging experience helping media and entertainment companies navigate big change will be an enormous asset to UTA as we enter the next chapter of our diversification and growth,” stated Zimmer, announcing the hire. “Carmen will lead an expanding corporate strategy and M&A team that will help ensure UTA is continually exploring new possibilities, fresh alliances and market-leading ways to expand our business and the opportunities we are able to create for our clients.”

Before joining UTA, Bona served as a managing director and partner with Boston Consulting Group (BCG), helping to lead their technology, media and telecommunications practice.

There, Bona focused on the media sector, advising film and TV studios, streamers, creator platforms, sports organizations, gaming companies and private equity investors, with her global work spanning strategy, M&A, marketing, analytics and organizational transformation. Bona serves as an advisor to venture firm Powerhouse Capital, and she previously worked as an analyst for McKinsey & Co.

“This is an exciting time to join the UTA team,” Bona added. “UTA is innovating across so many new and established sectors of media and entertainment, and I’m looking forward to collaborating with my new colleagues to help shape what comes next.”

Bona arrives at UTA as the company recently acquired MediaLink, one of the media and marketing world’s most trusted and connected strategic advisory firms, and amid the launch of an investment vehicle to explore opportunities in the gaming industry. UTA also recently expanded operations in Atlanta with a full-service office that includes partner and preeminent sports agency Klutch Sports Group.