UTA Hires Amy Grgich, Ella Mastrippolito and Pegi Murray as Production Arts Agents

UTA has hired Amy Grgich, Ella Mastrippolito and Pegi Murray in its Production Arts division as agents. The three new hires further highlight UTA’s continued focus on establishing an equitable and dynamic workforce.

“Bringing in three top-line agents like Amy, Ella and Pegi ensure we will continue prioritizing our commitment to our Production Arts clients, said UTA Partner & Head of Production Arts Pete Franciosa. “All three will be essential to building our business as well as being great collaborators across the agency and contributors to our unique UTA culture.”

Grgich joins the agency from ICM Partners, where she represented production artists across features, television and new media, focusing on commercials and music videos. Prior to ICM, she worked at Young + Rubicam as an advertising agency producer, and as director of marketing for Ring of Fire, a high-end visual effects and animation company.

Mastrippolito previously worked with Paramount Television Studios, where she was responsible for physical production for shows including “The Offer,” “Jake Ryan,” “Time Bandits” and others.

Prior to Paramount Television Studios, she began her career in physical production working as a production assistant.

Murray boards UTA from Catch & Release, a tech start-up platform for licensing user-generated content for commercials, where she implemented sales and bidding strategies to increase brand awareness, generate leads and acquire new advertising clients. Prior to that, she worked at Slim Pictures, where she pursued directorial talent and at MassiveMusic, where she represented award-winning cinematographers for commercials and music videos.

The new hires come on the heels of a successful two years for UTA’s Production Arts division, which closed close to 2000 deals since 2021.