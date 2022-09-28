Allan Haldeman Named Head of UTA’s New York Office

United Talent Agency has promoted veteran literary agent Allan Haldeman as head of its New York office.

“As the cultural capital of so many industries, New York is incredibly important to UTA and our heightened presence there is critical to the next chapter of our growth,” UTA president David Kramer said in a statement.

“We’re excited to get the full benefit of Allan Haldeman’s connectivity and creative thinking as he works with the rest of our outstanding New York leadership team to find new ways to fully leverage our platform and expand opportunities for our clients, our people and our business.”

A UTA partner whose career at the company spans nearly 18 years, Haldeman will lead UTA’s New York office as it works to expand opportunities that are critical to UTA’s business and global potential. Haldeman has long worked for UTA out of its Beverly Hills headquarters, but he relocated to New York earlier this year.

The agency that opened its doors on the West Coast in 1991 launched a New York outpost in 2011 with a handful of agents. Today, the office employs more than 350 staffers handling clients across film, television, theater, music, publishing and ancillary businesses. UTA also acquired the highly regarded broadcast news agency N.S. Bienstock in January 2014. In December of last year, UTA acquired the New York-based media and marketing advisory firm MediaLink for $125 million.

As co-head of UTA’s TV literary department, Haldeman represents an established roster of creators, showrunners, actors and directors in television, as well as contributed to several growth initiatives across practices and teams at the company. Haldeman will maintain his responsibilities as the agency’s TV literary department co-head alongside his new role as head of the New York office.