Women, People of Color Make Gains in Writers Rooms But White Men Dominate TV’s Biggest Budgets

UCLA Entertainment & Media Research Initiative

Women and people of color have made big gains in writers rooms in recent years, but white male creators still dominate when it comes to TV’s highest-budgeted scripted programs, according to the latest edition of UCLA’s annual Hollywood Diversity Report.

The report found that 21% of scripted streaming series created by white men had per-episode budgets of $7 million an episode or more. That compared to 11.1% of series created by people of color, and only 2.9% of series created by white women (the latter statistic boils down to one show: Disney+’s “WandaVision”).

Two-thirds, or 66.6%, of scripted streaming shows created by people of color had budgets below $3 million or less. Among white women, 42.9% of streaming series creators had budgets between $3 million and $5 million.

“The next few years may be a true test of whether Hollywood is truly committed to the changes they promised during the nation’s reckoning on race following the murder of George Floyd,” said Ana-Christina Ramón, director of the Entertainment and Media Research Initiative at UCLA.

The 70-page report tracks gender and racial data for key production jobs on 107 broadcast, 109 cable and 191 digital scripted shows from the 2020–21 season. Among the findings:

Women account for:

  • 31.8% of show creators in broadcast
  • 31.2% in cable
  • 36.1% in digital.

People of color account for:

  • 13.1% of those roles in broadcast
  • 26.6% in cable
  • 25.6% in digital

In writers rooms, the gains have been notable. As of the 2020-21 season:

  • 45% of TV series writers were women
  • More than 30% were people of color
  • 17.8% of writers for broadcast shows were women of color
