Women, People of Color Make Gains in Writers Rooms But White Men Dominate TV’s Biggest Budgets

Women and people of color have made big gains in writers rooms in recent years, but white male creators still dominate when it comes to TV’s highest-budgeted scripted programs, according to the latest edition of UCLA’s annual Hollywood Diversity Report.

The report found that 21% of scripted streaming series created by white men had per-episode budgets of $7 million an episode or more. That compared to 11.1% of series created by people of color, and only 2.9% of series created by white women (the latter statistic boils down to one show: Disney+’s “WandaVision”).

Two-thirds, or 66.6%, of scripted streaming shows created by people of color had budgets below $3 million or less. Among white women, 42.9% of streaming series creators had budgets between $3 million and $5 million.

“The next few years may be a true test of whether Hollywood is truly committed to the changes they promised during the nation’s reckoning on race following the murder of George Floyd,” said Ana-Christina Ramón, director of the Entertainment and Media Research Initiative at UCLA.

The 70-page report tracks gender and racial data for key production jobs on 107 broadcast, 109 cable and 191 digital scripted shows from the 2020–21 season. Among the findings:

Women account for:

31.8% of show creators in broadcast

31.2% in cable

36.1% in digital.

People of color account for:

13.1% of those roles in broadcast

26.6% in cable

25.6% in digital

In writers rooms, the gains have been notable. As of the 2020-21 season: