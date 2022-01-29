Tom Brady Reportedly Plans to Announce Retirement From Football After 22-Season Career

Tom Brady plans to announce his retirement from professional football in the near future. While no official statement has been made, ESPN reported on Saturday that the esteemed quarterback has decided to finish his career as a player after 22 seasons in the NFL.

Brady’s decision to exit the NFL comes as somewhat of an abrupt surprise. While the 44-year-old quarterback has enjoyed a career much longer than the average player, Brady was still demonstrating high-level play with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers since joining the organization in 2020. Brady helped lead the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl win during the 2020-2021 season, emerging victorious over the Kansas City Chiefs. After going 13-4 in the most recent regular season, the Buccaneers fell to the Los Angeles Rams in a divisional playoff game on Jan. 23. Brady hasn’t missed a game due to injuries since 2007.

“I feel like I want to play as a championship-level player,” Brady told the Tampa Bay Times in mid-January. “That’s what I’ve said for a long time. When I’m not able to do that — I said a long time ago when I suck I’ll retire — but what I really meant was when I’m not capable of leading the team to victory, then someone else has to do the job.”

Prior to joining the Buccaneers, Brady played 20 seasons with the New England Patriots, serving as the franchise’s cornerstone across two decades. He has won seven championship titles across ten Super Bowl appearances, an NFL record for a player. He also ranks as the all-time leader in quarterback wins, touchdown passes, combined passing yards and Pro Bowl selections and is considered by many to be the greatest player in the history of professional football.

Reports indicate that Brady’s retirement comes as a result of a multitude of factors, including family, health and potential restructuring of the Buccaneers’ roster in the upcoming off-season. It remains unknown when the quarterback will formally announce his retirement as a player, though Brady reportedly does not want to upstage the ongoing NFL postseason with the news.