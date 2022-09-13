Variety and TikTok to Host Culture Catalysts Dinner on Sep. 20

Variety and TikTok are teaming up to host the first-ever Culture Catalysts Dinner on Sept. 20. The in-person dinner, held in Los Angeles, will bring together top entertainment film and TV marketers.

The dinner will feature conversations with entertainment thought leaders, including the panel discussion Engaging Audiences in the New Era of Entertainment featuring Netflix VP Film Marketing Jonathan Helfgot; Paramount EVP, Domestic Marketing, Danielle De Palma; and TikTok Global Head of Agency & Accounts Khartoon Weiss, and will be moderated by Variety Digital Editor Todd Spangler. Leading TikTok creators, including Daphne Le (@daphnedtle), Emily Uribe (@emilyuuribe) and David Ma (@davidwma), will also share insights into how to build powerful online fan communities over the digital platform in a conversation moderated by TikTok’s Global Head of Operations, Creator Marketing Solutions Adrienne Lahens.

“Variety is excited to partner with TikTok in a celebration of innovative entertainment marketers evolving their strategies to best engage today’s audiences,” said Dea Lawrence, Chief Operating and Marketing Officer, Variety. “Platforms like TikTok drive the cultural conversation that connect film and TV to fans.”

“There is a synergistic relationship between TikTok and entertainment properties that we continue to harness. Our audiences discover new programming on TikTok, seek it out, and bring back their points of view that inspire others to co-create and join in on their #TikTokMadeMeWatchIt behavior,” said Khartoon Weiss, Global Head of Agency and Accounts at TikTok. “We are excited to partner with Variety to bring together the biggest names in the entertainment industry to discuss this unique relationship, and how storytelling brands can make the most of it.”

The Culture Catalysts Dinner coincides with the inaugural Variety Entertainment Brandmakers Impact Report, which will profile the most impactful and innovative entertainment marketing campaigns over the past year and the executives who made them happen. These include cross-platform promotional efforts for films, TV shows and podcasts that have made waves at the box office, garnered awards recognition or broken through the cultural and social conversation in big ways.

The dinner will be covered in print as well as on Variety.com and across Variety’s social media.