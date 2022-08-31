Variety Sets ‘Bros’ Cover Party, Chanel Female Filmmaker Dinner, Phiphen Studios Event at Toronto Film Festival

Variety will host three parties, in addition to its interview and portrait studio, at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival. To kick off the festival, Variety will celebrate its Billy Eichner cover story with a cocktail party for his film “Bros” on Sept. 9. Universal’s romantic comedy, featuring an all-LGBT cast, will premiere at TIFF. Skyy Vodka is the premier partner of the party and will provide a custom cocktail for guests to enjoy.

On Sept. 10, Variety and Chanel will bring back their celebration of female filmmakers with a private, invite-only dinner with top talent, filmmakers and executives. Chanel has partnered with TIFF to create the Chanel Women Writers’ Network, an alumnae program and extension of Share Her Journey’s annual TIFF Writers’ Studio. The Chanel Women Writers’ Network reinforces the brand’s commitment to championing women in the arts and creating opportunities for their artistic and professional development.

Also on Sept. 10, Variety and Phiphen Studios will fete the launch of the New York/New Jersey-based, state-of-the-art postproduction facility. The invite-only celebration will take place on Sept. 10 at the Variety Studio. Attendees will include filmmakers and industry executives, including Phiphen CEO Jane Oster Sinisi, COO Molly Conners and the Phiphen Pictures team.

Launching in early September, boutique postproduction and production office facility Phiphen Studios — located just over the George Washington Bridge — will feature office spaces, a screening room, edit rentals, sound mix rooms and more.

Coverage from the parties will be published on Variety.com following the events.