Executives From Leading Content Creators Talk the Future of Storytelling and Reaching Broad Audiences

Executives from TikTok, TheSoul Publishing, Roku, Hulu, and NBCUniversal join Variety President and Chief Media Analyst of Variety Intelligence Platform Andrew Wallenstein in the Variety Streaming Room for an exploration into how platforms are developing and producing content that will connect with modern audiences on a large universal scale.

Victor Potrel, VP Platform Partnerships, TheSoul Publishing; Tedd Cittadine, Head of Content Partnerships, Roku; Reagan Feeney, SVP Live Content Programming and Partnerships, Hulu; Bryan Thoensen, Head of Content Partnerships, TikTok; and Val Boreland, EVP Content Acquisitions, NBCUniversal, sit down for a conversation about what is crucial in building popular content for modern viewership.

Find out what video categories — long-form, short-form, comedy, family-friendly and more — are widely engaging to audiences of all ages. Panelists will also talk about how mastering content curation and discovering strategies are important to break through in a competitive media landscape.

The session will also explore how programmers are developing loyal audiences by extending the footprint of favorite IP and content brands across various channels and platforms.

“As our video content has more social views than any other publishing studio in the world, TheSoul Publishing is thrilled to collaborate with Variety to spark a timely conversation around modern storytelling as audiences are continuing to stream their entertainment at massive levels,” said Victor Potrel, VP of Platform Partnerships, TheSoul Publishing. “We’re engaged with content distribution partners — from social networks to dedicated streaming services — to create original and universally positive content that’s entertaining for global audiences, which we believe is the key to building broad viewership.”

The panel is presented by TheSoul Publishing, an award-winning digital studio that produces entertaining, positive and original content for a global audience. One of the world’s most prolific and popular online media companies, TheSoul Publishing reaches more than one billion social followers across Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Pinterest, and Snap.

