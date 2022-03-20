Four Injured in Late-Night Gun Shooting in Austin During Final Weekend of SXSW

Four individuals sustained minor injuries in a shooting in downtown Austin, Texas that occurred on Sunday morning as the city hosted the South by Southwest (SXSW) festival.

The Austin police department informed Variety that officers on patrol in the 400 block of East 6th street heard several gunshots around 12:50 a.m. on Sunday. During a preliminary investigation, law enforcement determined that the shooting began as a disturbance between two groups of people.

Four victims were taken to local hospitals to treat minor injuries as a result of the altercation. A suspect related to the shooting is now in custody. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

The Austin police department issued a warning regarding the incident through its official Twitter account on Sunday morning, shortly after the shots were heard, informing the public to avoid the area as officers secured the location. At 2:48 a.m., the department shared that a suspect was in custody. At 4:42 a.m., police gave the all clear, signaling that the situation had been safely resolved.

The shooting comes on the last day of SXSW’s 2022 edition, which began on March 11 and concludes this evening. The festival returned to an in-person setting after being forced to go digital for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. SXSW serves as a series of conferences and festivals, highlighting new projects across film, television, politics and tech.

SXSW brushed against gun violence in 2019 when a series of three unrelated shootings occurred in Austin as the festival drew to a close. At the time, police chief Brian Manley deemed the incidents “unacceptable” and pledged to consult with department leaders on ensuring safety in the future.