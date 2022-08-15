Endeavor Enlists Conde Nast Alum Susan Plagemann to Lead WME Fashion

Susan Plagemann has joined Endeavor as president of WME Fashion, where she will oversee the company’s portfolio of fashion-related representation labels including Art + Commerce, IMG Models, IMG Fashion Events and Properties and the Wall Group.

Plagemann, who was most recently with Condé Nast as chief business officer for the Style Division, starts her role at the end of the month. She’s tasked with working across Endeavor’s fashion, sports and entertainment businesses to develop new business and content opportunities using WME and Endeavor’s considerable pipelines to talent. Endeavor’s footprint in fashion includes talent representation, event ownership and production, original content creation and consulting services.

“I am very much looking forward to working with our talented teams to help our clients identify creative solutions that advance their brands and their business, while driving greater value to our various stakeholders across the fashion, beauty, luxury, and retail community,” Plagemann said. “Fashion cuts across all facets of culture and so the potential is endless in terms of how we can continue to be innovators in the space while also leveraging fashion to create dynamic opportunities across sports and entertainment.”

Plagemann’s appointment is a sign of the growth connections between fashion, talent and content to build apparel brands and drive retail and e-commerce sales.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Susan to WME and the Endeavor family. She brings more than three decades of experience, a robust network, and a keen eye for unique and forward-thinking business opportunities,” said Lloyd Braun, chairman of WME and president of Endeavor Client Group. “We look forward to working alongside Susan to continue investing in and evolving our fashion portfolio at a time when there is great momentum at the intersection of fashion, sports and entertainment.”

In January 2010, the executive came into Condé Nast as the VP/Publisher of Vogue before being promoted in 2018 where she oversaw fashion, beauty, luxury, and retail revenue across all of the business’s divisions and led the commercial sides of Vogue, Vanity Fair, GQ, Allure, and Glamour. Prior to her tenure at Condé Nast, Plagemann was publisher of Hearst’s magazine stalwarts Marie Claire and Cosmopolitan.