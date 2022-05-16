Showbiz Attorney Steve Hurdle Joins Willkie Farr & Gallagher

Law firm Willkie Farr & Gallagher has announced the addition of entertainment transactions lawyer Steven E. Hurdle Jr. as a partner in its Los Angeles office.

Hurdle specializes in the media, entertainment and technology industries. His arrival follows the addition of L.A.-based partner Sid Fohrman and New York-based partner Jared Bartie to Willkie’s Entertainment, Sports and Media Practice earlier this year.

“Steve is a highly regarded entertainment transactional attorney with broad industry experience and a skilled commercial approach that aligns with our growing platform in Los Angeles,” said Alan Epstein, who chairs Willkie’s Entertainment Transactions Practice and co-led the launch of the L.A. office. “His focus on complex and innovative transactions at the intersection of media, entertainment and technology will further strengthen our capabilities in these growing areas. I have been opposite Steve on transactions for many years and am thrilled to now have him on our side at Willkie.”

The new Willkie partner has led business combinations, equity financings and complex joint ventures for clients across a variety of industries and regularly represents buyers and sellers of television production companies in cross-border transactions, as well as technology startup founders and entrepreneurs in the creation of new digital media technologies.

Hurdle was one of the lawyers featured in the 2022 edition of Variety’s Legal Impact Report. He was included, in part, for this advisory role with SuperDraft in its common stock investment from Caesars Entertainment, and for his M&A guidance in connection with Element Partners’ $105 million acquisition of poker-related business and assets, including the entities comprising the World Poker Tour, from Allied Esports Entertainment.

He was previously a partner and deputy chair of the Capital Markets & Corporate Department at Loeb & Loeb.

“Willkie’s world-class transactional and technology platform, and fast-growing West Coast presence provide an exciting opportunity to work with an innovative and dynamic team of practitioners,” said Hurdle. “I look forward to working with the exceptional attorneys at Willkie to further enhance our capabilities and value to clients in the entertainment, media and technology sectors.”

Launched in September 2021, Willkie’s Los Angeles office now includes more than 60 attorneys in the areas of corporate and M&A transactions, private equity, music and entertainment, asset management, private wealth, litigation, and tax.

Overall, the New York-headquartered Willkie includes approximately 1,000 attorneys in offices around the world.