Sunshine Sachs Elevates Keleigh Thomas Morgan and Heather Lylis to Co-Presidents

Sunshine Sachs announced on Wednesday that current company partners Keleigh Thomas Morgan and Heather Lylis have been elevated to co-presidents. The agency will now be known as Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis.

Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis is led by founder Ken Sunshine and CEO Shawn Sachs. Wednesday’s announcement comes during the company’s celebration of its 30th anniversary. Over the past three decades, Sunshine Sachs, which originally started as a small PR firm with less than 10 people, has grown into a full-service consultancy — with over 250 employees and offices in New York City, Los Angeles, Washington, DC, Atlanta, Austin and San Francisco.

In a letter announcing the company’s new presidencies, Sunshine and Sachs noted that Morgan and Lylis “have been instrumental in leading the agency to new heights… Their leadership has always been invaluable but especially so during the pandemic when they helped guide our team and clients through a very uncertain time. And, as we look to the future (hopefully free from the pandemic), we know we are strengthened by their perspective and vision.”

In addition to being co-president, Morgan is managing director of the company’s West Coast operations. She joined Sunshine Sachs over 15 years ago — and continues to work with a range of personal clients, including A-list talent, filmmakers, nonprofit and corporate accounts. Prior to Sunshine Sachs, Morgan worked at Miramax Films and Nike Communications.

Lylis has worked on Sunshine Sachs’ growth and expansion since 2003. In collaboration with other partners, she oversees operational activities —including implementation of systems, talent acquisition, training and development. Prior to Sunshine Sachs, Lylis worked at Solomon McCown & Co.

“Please join us in congratulating Keleigh & Heather on this well-deserved promotion as we venture in a very exciting next chapter in Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis history,” wrote Sunshine and Sachs, noting that they look forward to future collaboration with the new presidents. Sunshine added, “Don’t worry, I’m not going anywhere.”