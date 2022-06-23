Variety Names Los Angeles Times Alum Steven Banks as Creative Director

Steven Banks has joined Variety as creative director.

The publishing veteran will steer the brand’s design and aesthetic across all editorial platforms, reporting to Variety incoming co-editor-in-chief Ramin Setoodeh and co-editor-in-chief Cynthia Littleton. Banks is leading a department that is seeing record levels of activity for Variety’s weekly print magazine, as well as dozens of digital and print Extra Editions each year around events such as the Oscars, the Emmys, the Cannes Film Festival and more.

“We are thrilled to have Steven join our team to enhance the look of our award-winning magazine and continue to strengthen our digital storytelling for our millions of readers and followers,” said Setoodeh. “His depth of experience and creative instincts will enliven our coverage of the global entertainment business.”

In overseeing design for all Variety platforms, Banks will work closely with Jennifer Dorn, who was promoted to visual content director earlier this year.

Banks brings 20 years of design experience to Variety. He most recently served as senior deputy design director for the Los Angeles Times. Before that, Banks was design director for Los Angeles Magazine.

His creative work has won numerous awards from the Society of Publication Designers, including gold and silver medals, and helped garner Los Angeles several National Magazine Awards, including general excellence in 2021 from the American Society of Magazine Editors. In 2021, Banks received an Emmy for his work on the Los Angeles Times’ Emmys “Showrunners Roundtable” program.

Among Banks’ first efforts for Variety is the design of the June 22 cover featuring actor Natalie Portman.