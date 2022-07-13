Sony Pictures Television Hires Katherine Pope as President

Katherine Pope is stepping in as president of Sony Pictures Television, Variety has confirmed.

Pope takes over the role from Jeff Frost, who recently announced he was departing the independent studio after five years at the helm.

Pope joins Sony from Charter Communications, where she served as head of original content for the past four years. She will begin her new role on August 22, reporting to Ravi Ahuja, chairman of global television studios and Sony Pictures Entertainment Corporate Development.

“Katherine has proven herself as a dynamic leader with impeccable taste and the ability to successfully develop and produce content that resonates with audiences. She is an excellent fit for this role and I’m delighted that she has chosen to join us at SPT,” said Ahuja. “Katherine brings vast experience that will help us build on the overall strength of our global production capabilities at the studio. With Katherine leading our scripted production business in the U.S. and Wayne Garvie leading our international production business, we have an incredible leadership team dedicated to working with the industry’s top talent to produce undeniable content around the world.”

At Charter, Pope created and launched Spectrum Originals. She greenlit several shows that hailed from Sony Pictures Television in that time, including the high-profile series “LA’s Finest” starring Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba and the revival of “Mad About You.” Other Spectrum originals include “Beacon 23,” “Panhandle,” “George & Tammy,” “A Spy Among Friends,” and “Joe Pickett.”

“I am thrilled to be joining the incredibly talented team Tony [Vinciquerra] and Ravi have assembled at SPT — a studio with the strength, expertise and independence to lead amidst the challenges of a rapidly evolving marketplace,” said Pope. “I have long admired the creativity and high-quality work SPT consistently produces and can’t wait to explore all the opportunities that lie ahead. I am excited to step onto the lot and get started!”

Pope also recently executive produced the Emmy-nominated Hulu limited series “The Dropout” starring Amanda Seyfried, which told the story of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes.

Prior to her time at Charter, she helped launch the TV division of Chernin Entertainment. Before that, she spent 10 years at NBC and NBCUniversal Television Studios, serving in various executive roles. She began her career in network news at CBS and ABC News, producing documentaries and specials.

Deadline first reported Pope’s hiring.