‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Studio SK Global Acquires MTV’s ‘Catfish’ Producer Critical Content

“Crazy Rich Asians” producer SK Global has acquired Critical Content, the unscripted producer behind shows like MTV’s “Catfish” and Netflix’s “Get Organized with The Home Edit,” from Anchorage Capital Group.

The deal marks the move of independent studio SK Global, which was formed in 2016 with the merger of Sidney Kimmel Entertainment and Ivanhoe Pictures, into the unscripted space, with the Emmy-winning Critical Content creating reality fare for broadcasters, cable channels and streamers. The unscripted production company also has an ownership stake in the UK-based Renowned Films.

Aside from MTV’s “Catfish” reality TV series and the Netflix series “Get Organized With the Home Edit” and “World’s Most Amazing Vacation,” Critical Content also has projects in production and development with a lengthy list of platforms, including: Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, Peacock, Hulu, Roku, CBS, ABC, NBC, Fox, The CW, MTV, BET, Discovery/ Discovery plus, E!, Bravo, USA, A&E, Lifetime, TLC, TBS, Oxygen, Animal Planet, Freeform, Food Network, OWN, HGTV, WeTV, Travel Channel, Showtime, Crackle and YouTube Originals.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Following SK Global’s acquisition of Critical Content, Tom Forman will continue to serve as chief executive officer of the unscripted production company and Jenny Daly will remain president.

“SK Global is in growth mode, and this acquisition represents the expansion of our content and capabilities with the addition of Critical Content’s unparalleled unscripted expertise,” SK Global chairman Sidney Kimmel and co-chief executive officer John Penotti said. “Tom, Jenny and the Critical Content team have built a powerhouse company that excels in the nonfiction arena and has successfully expanded its business with a wide slate of programming across all major streaming platforms. Critical Content’s prowess in reality series and specials presents the perfect complement to SK Global’s award winning feature film and scripted television business. Our intention is to build the top independent content company at scale, with the ability to tell stories in every format and genre.”

Penotti’s fellow co-chief executive officer Charlie Corwin added: “Not since my time as co-chairman and CEO of Endemol Shine Americas have I seen reality programming in such high demand with audiences and buyers. I believe there is a big opportunity in the reinvention and resurgence of the global format business. In fact, our mission is to create culturally-specific story franchises that are accessible to a global audience through brand extensions. Now with Critical Content, this approach applies to movies and television, scripted and unscripted.”

SK Global was repped in the deal by Eisner LLP and Bryor Media Partners. Anchorage Capital Group was represented by Sheppard Mullin and ACF Investment Bank.