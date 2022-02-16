Showtime Donates $100,000 to Seneca-Iroquois National Museum

Showtime announced today that it is donating $100,000 to the Seneca-Iroquois National Museum, which is located on the Allegany Territory of the Seneca Nation, where the network’s series “Dexter: New Blood” is set.

The donation will fund the museum’s efforts to digitize its archives and record the history of the Seneca Nation, including footage, music, oral histories, print news and other media passed down from elders in the community. The contribution will also help fund the museum’s Onöhsagwë:de’ Cultural Center, which educates visitors on the tribal history of Western New York state.

“I’m excited to receive this gift from Showtime, which demonstrates its commitment to the preservation of heritage,” said Dr. Joe Stahlman, director of the Seneca-Iroquois National Museum. “We can’t wait to begin the digitization of media – some of which has not been viewed in decades.”

The Seneca Nation of New York is one of three federally recognized Seneca entities, with more than 8,000 citizens globally. “Dexter: New Blood” is filmed in Massachusetts, but the series is set in the fictional town of Iron Lake, N.Y. in the Seneca Nation.

“We’re honored to support the legacy of the Seneca Nation of Indians, whose people and rich culture are ingrained within the narrative of ‘Dexter: New Blood,’” said Puja Vohra, executive vice president of marketing and strategy at Showtime. “The team at Showtime is dedicated to helping make a meaningful difference that both commemorates the Seneca Nation’s history and strengthens its future.”

“Dexter: New Blood,” is the most-watched series in Showtime history. The drama stars Michael C. Hall as the infamous serial killer Dexter Morgan. The series picks up 10 years after the finale of “Dexter” which premiered in 2006 and quickly became one of the most acclaimed series on television. “Dexter: New Blood” is executive produced by Clyde Phillips, Hall, Scott Reynolds, Marcos Siega, Bill Carraro, John Goldwyn and Sara Colleton.