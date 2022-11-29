AMPTP Taps Scott Rowe to Lead Communications as Hollywood Labor Talks Loom

The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers has tapped industry veteran Scott Rowe to lead communications for the collective bargaining entity that represents Hollywood’s major studios.

Rowe’s appointment comes as the entertainment industry braces for potential labor strife next year, with the Writers Guild of America, Directors Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA master contracts covering most TV and film work expiring by the end of June.

All three guilds are grappling with systemic changes that have up-ended Hollywood’s traditional compensation structures. That and the other massive changes across the industry are setting the stage for fireworks at the AMPTP’s famously long negotiating table next year. Led by longtime president Carol Lombardini, the AMPTP negotiates most industry-wide contracts on behalf of the major studios, TV platforms and hundreds of other TV and film producers.

Rowe spent nearly 30 years as a senior Warner Bros. communications executive. His long history with entertainment industry insiders and journalists will surely be put to good use in the coming months.

“Scott is well-known and well-respected among industry executives and journalists alike and we welcome his strategic insights, extensive industry knowledge and substantial relationships as we embark on an incredibly busy and important year of contract negotiations in 2023,” Lombardini said.

Rowe exited Warner Bros. in 2021 as the studio’s parent company prepared for its merger with Discovery Inc. He set up his own shingle, SRowe2000 Media, which has been tapped for communications and strategic advice by such clients as CNBC, Studio71, Unlikely Collaborators, Promax and Fox Entertainment Global/MarVista Entertainment.

Before Warner Bros., Rowe spent seven years at 20th Century Fox, working his way up from the role of tour guide to a top PR post at Fox Broadcasting Co.