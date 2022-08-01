NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises Names Sandra Smester as Executive Vice President of Programming and Content Development

Sandra Smester has been named executive vice president of programming and content development at NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises.

In the newly created role, Smester will oversee the development and execution of programming for the network. She will also be responsible for content acquisitions, program planning and scheduling, as well as the company’s cable network Universo. With more than 25 years of experience in programming Spanish-language content for U.S. Hispanic audiences, Smester will work closely with future development and current production teams as well as Telemundo Global Studios.

Beginning in August, the executive will report to Ronald Day, president of entertainment and content strategy at NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises. “Sandra is a world-class media executive and a savvy programmer with a keen eye for great content, a long history of programming innovation, and a deep understanding of the U.S. Hispanic media space,” Day said. “She’s achieved impressive results at every stage of her career and is uniquely positioned to power Telemundo’s continued leadership, overseeing our best-in-class programming serving Latino audiences.”

Smester most recently served as executive vice president and chief content officer at TV Azteca, where she oversaw content and distribution across the network’s linear and streaming offerings. Previously, she was the executive vice president and general manager of Azteca Uno as well as the executive vice president of programming at Univision Communications.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the Telemundo leadership team in this new role to support the continued growth of the business,” Smester said. “For years Telemundo has offered groundbreaking content, taking risks with innovative programming decisions and bringing a contemporary approach to our industry. I look forward to continuing in that tradition, deepening the connection with their existing audiences and creating new Telemundo superfans along the way.”